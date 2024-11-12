Georgia Eye Partners adds Cobb Eye Center

Marietta, Ga.-based Cobb Eye Center has joined under the Atlanta-based Georgia Eye Partners brand.

Under the brand, Cobb Eye Center will continue to operate its 10 existing practice locations without an interruption, according to a Nov. 11 news release.

Eye care services offered at the practices include LASIK, EVO ICL, Refractive Lens Exchange, advanced corneal procedures and transplants, dry eye disease treatment, oculoplastic and aesthetic services.

Georgia Eye Partners is an affiliate of EyeSouth Partners.