Alabama ophthalmology group opens 8 clinics

TriaVision, a new ophthalmology group founded by a group of 15 specialists, opened the doors to its first clinics in July and is already operating eight clinics across Central Alabama, according to an Oct. 7 report from the Birmingham Business Journal.

TriaVision's locations are in Birmingham, Trussville, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Gardendale, Pell City, Bessemer and Sylacauga.

Its clinicians also treat patients outside of its facilities by traveling to other communities several days a week, the report said.

TriaVision also has a predominantly women-led clinician and management team. About 53% of its ophthalmologists are female, compared to just 25% of all ophthalmologists in the U.S.

TriaVision also offers glaucoma, cornea and cataract treatment.