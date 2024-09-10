Collins Vision acquires Florida ASC

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Collins Vision has acquired Eyecare and Surgery Center of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Collins Vision is a privately owned and physician-led ophthalmology practice with locations in Fort Myers and Naples, Fla., according to a Sept. 10 press release.

The practice is run by Michael Collins, MD, and Jason Friedrichs, MD, who provide services that include cataract surgery, LASIK vision correction surgery, oculoplastic surgery, glaucoma evaluation and surgery, retina evaluation and treatment, diabetic eye exams and regular medical eye exams.