Eye Health America adds 26th practice

Eyecare practice management provider Eye Health America has added its 26th practice, Clinton, S.C.-based Family Eye Care Center.

The practice is led by Tom MacMillan, OD. This month, the practice joined Clemson Eye, one of Eye Health America's key member practices, according to a Dec. 12 press release.

Earlier in the year, a fire caused significant damage to Dr. MacMillan's practice. Through the collaboration with Clemson, he has been able to continue serving patients in the community.

Clemson Eye has also announced the opening of a new optical department in Clinton in 2025.





