Northwell Health opens ophthalmology practice

Lake Success, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has opened the Northwell Health Eye Institute's Wachenheim Center in Harrison, N.Y.

The 6,200-square-foot eye center has 11 exam rooms, a diagnostic room, a visual field room for assessing peripheral vision and a procedure room for laser and minimally invasive treatments, according to an Oct. 30 news release.

The practice provides ophthalmology care and sub-specialities including corneal and refractive surgery, uveitis, retina and glaucoma care.

The institute serves as an extension of the Northwell's Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, the release said.