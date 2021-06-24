Florida's ASC surge: 11 new ASCs in 2021

Florida had the most new ASCs opened since Jan. 1 — with 12 out of the more than 104 ASCs Becker's ASC Review reported on.

Here are Florida's 12 new ASCs:

1. Jacksonville-based Digestive Disease Consultants is opening its second Florida ASC.

2. Florida gastroenterology provider Borland Groover is building an endoscopy ASC in St. Augustine.

3. Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers.

4. Boca Raton Regional Hospital broke ground on a medical pavilion with an ASC. It will be located on the hospital's campus in Florida.

5. Jupiter Medical Center is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building.

6. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando.

7. Fort Myers-based Frantz EyeCare opened an accredited ASC in Naples in partnership with Surgery Center Services of America.

8. St. Augustine-based Flagler Health broke ground on a campus that will house an ASC.

9. Lakeside Dental Management is developing a single-specialty dental ASC in Jacksonville.

10. Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast.

11. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach with Muve Health.

12. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners is opening Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute, an ASC, in Odessa, Fla.