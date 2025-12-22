15+ new ASCs that opened in the Midwest in 2025

Here are more than 15 ASCs, outpatient centers and surgical facilities in the Midwest that opened their doors in 2025, as reported by Becker’s throughout the year.
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
- Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health opened the Lake Regional Surgery Center in Lebanon, Mo.
- Edina, Minn.-based Twin Cities Pain Clinic opened an ASC in Maplewood, Minn.
- Woodbury, Minn.-based Summit Orthopedics opened an orthopedic-focused surgery center in Plymouth, Minn.
- Cincinnati Children’s cut the ribbon on Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate, a medical building that includes an outpatient surgery center.
- Parkview Health and Orthopaedics NorthEast opened an orthopedic ASC in Warsaw, Ind.
- Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare opened a new outpatient clinic in Sterling, Ill.
- Lurie Children’s Hospital cut the ribbon on a 75,000-square-foot outpatient center in Schaumburg, Ill.
- St. Louis-based SSM Health opened a new outpatient campus in Sun Prairie, Wis.
- Columbus-based OhioHealth opened its new $31 million Canal Winchester (Ohio) Health Center, an outpatient facility.
- GI Alliance and MedCore Partners opened an ASC and managed clinic in Kansas City, Mo.
- Cleveland Clinic Children’s opened its first standalone pediatric medical outpatient center in Rocky River, Ohio.
- Olmsted Medical Center opened a new ASC and clinic in Owatonna, Minn.
- A new surgery center in Ames, Iowa, earned a three-year accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, allowing the facility to begin scheduling patients.
- Construction of Jamestown, Wis.-based Upper Mississippi Surgery Center was completed.
- Real estate development company Hammes completed the Surgery Center of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) on behalf of Surgery Ventures, powered by HCA Healthcare, and 16 physician partners.
- Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care opened a new outpatient center in Hoffman Estates, Ill.