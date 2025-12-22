Physicians’ top practice options for 2026 

By: Patsy Newitt

In a recent blog post, AMN Healthcare outlined the most common physician practice options available in 2026 to help physicians make an informed choice.

Here’s a breakdown of the most common physician practice options available in 2026, according to the report. 

Group practice: 

Group practice can provide stable pay plus productivity bonuses, established patient base and administrative support. The trade-off, however, is less autonomy early on.

  • Single-specialty: Collaborative focus within one field.
  • Multispecialty: Built-in referrals and care continuity, but higher overhead and potential interspecialty tension.

Private solo practice:

Solo private practice can provide maximum autonomy and full control over schedule, patients and income. This option, however, requires strong business skills, higher administrative burden and on-call responsibility.

Partnership or association: 

Both partnerships and association means shared overhead and resources with varying degrees of independence.

  • Partnership: Shared finances and decision-making, but success depends on aligned partners.
  • Association: Shared space and assets with separate finances and workloads.

Hospital-based employment: 

Hospital employment, an increasingly popular choice for physicians, often means reliable salary, built-in patient base and extensive clinical and administrative support. The trade off is typically less autonomy, with some opportunities for governance or ownership in specialty hospitals.

Locum tenens: 

Temporary assignments offer high flexibility, geographic mobility and exposure to diverse practice settings. These positions are best suited for physicians seeking variety or evaluating long-term options.

