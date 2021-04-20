Surgery Partners to refinance loans, projects $505M Q1 revenue

Surgery Partners is refinancing $119 million of incremental term loans raised last April during the first surge of COVID-19, the company revealed April 20. The company also released preliminary first-quarter revenue and case volume projections.

The company revealed intentions to raise $125 million of incremental term loans to refinance the $119 million existing incremental term loans raised last year. It will also use the funds to pay fees and expenses associated with the refinancing.

Surgery Partners expects the transaction to save the company $5 million annually.

The company also notified BCPE Seminole Holdings April 20 that it plans to convert the outstanding 10 percent series A convertible perpetual participating preferred stock into 22.6 million shares of company stock May 17.

In tandem with offering the incremental loans, Surgery Partners shared preliminary unaudited first-quarter performance data. The company estimates surgical case volume will hit 125,000 cases and revenue will exceed $505 million for the quarter.

Surgery Partners now projects same-facility revenues will increase 16 percent to 17 percent year over year.

