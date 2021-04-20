4 ASC approvals in 2021

From North Dakota to North Carolina, here are four ASCs approved in 2021 by local or state governments:

1. A $26 million medical facility planned in West Fargo, N.D., with an ophthalmology ASC was unanimously approved by the county commission, InForum reported April 19. The facility is backed by a for-profit, unnamed private practice healthcare group and real estate developer Enclave.

2. New York state approved a $3.8 million surgery center, the Sunrise Surgery Center, that will be established at a former restaurant site in Orchard Park. It will specialize in ophthalmology, according to a Jan. 25 report from Buffalo Business First.

3. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services granted a certificate of need to Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic and UNC Rex Healthcare, for the partnership's third ASC in the area.

4. The Delaware Health Resources Board approved a joint-venture surgery center in Wilmington, the Delaware Business Times reported Feb. 26. ChristianaCare and Delaware Neurosurgical Group, both in Newark, Del., plan to open a spine-focused surgery center in a building housing a former ChristianaCare surgery center.

