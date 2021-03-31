ASC approved in North Carolina city where Amazon is driving population growth

Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic and Rex Healthcare are planning a third ASC in a community where population has increased 18.7 percent since 2010.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services granted the partners a certificate of need for their surgery center in Garner, N.C., Feb. 25. The surgery center will provide bone, joint and spine care to a growing community, which owes its expansion in part to an Amazon distribution center there.

Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic owns and operates a medical office building, clinic and urgent care center in Garner. The practice's surgeons will now be able to perform surgery at the ASC, which will also serve as a new location for Rex Healthcare's outpatient orthopedic cases, adding capacity for other procedures to its main campus.

The ASC will have one operating room and two procedure rooms.

