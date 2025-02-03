12 academic centers focusing on ASCs

Here are 12 academic centers with new ASC developments since Jan. 1, 2024, as reported by Becker's:

1. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health are collaborating on a $2 billion venture to build a 500-bed hospital, ASC, outpatient care center, medical office building and children's behavioral health center.

2. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network is constructing a new medical center with outpatient facilities. The university also opened its seventh medical office building, housing St. Luke's Rheumatology Associates, St. Luke's Colon & Rectal Surgery, St. Luke's Gastroenterology and St. Luke's Bethlehem Internal Medicine.

3. Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority, an affiliate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, opened a new Birmingham-based ASC in December 2024.

4. The University of Louisville (Ky.)—South Hospital in Bullitt County plans to open a new outpatient center in two phases. The first phase of construction is expected to be complete by early 2025.

5. The University of California San Francisco will open Bayfront Medical Center, which will be the largest ASC in the area.

6. Memorial Healthcare and Florida State University, both based in Tallahassee, are planning a joint venture with an ASC in Panama City, Fla.

7. The University of Florida and UF Health broke ground on UF Health Durbin Park, a 42.5-acre health and wellness campus in St. Johns, Fla., that will house a hospital, a medical office building and an ASC.

8. The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson is opening a new ASC in the nearby suburb of Ridgeland, Miss.

9. University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System affiliate UAB Medical West opened a 127,000-square-foot, seven-story medical office building.

10. University of Kansas Health System is opening a $90 million clinic and ASC in Olathe, Kan.

11. University Hospitals opened the Amherst (Ohio) Beaver Creek Surgery Center, a joint venture surgery center.

12. Bel Air-based The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced a $260 million growth plan that includes an ASC.