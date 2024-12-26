ASC leadership moves to know in 2024

Here are 15 healthcare leadership moves for ASC leaders and physicians to know in 2024:

1. The former CEO of Walgreens' VillageMD, Tim Barry, stepped down from his position. COO Jim Murray was appointed as interim CEO Nov. 27 following Mr. Barry's departure.

2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based multispecialty physician group Holy Cross Medical Group named Maggy Perez-Dickens as its new president.

3. The CFO and CIO of Nashville, Ten.-based Envision Healthcare, the former owner of ASC chain AmSurg, will exit their positions in January.

4. Karen Lynch, former CEO of CVS Health, stepped down from her position and was replaced by David Joyner Oct. 17.

5. In early October, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare made several leadership moves, appointing new C-suite executives at seven HCA locations.

6. Murali Naidu, MD, was appointed CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare-owned San Ramon Regional Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

7. Michael Klein was named CEO of Tenet's Emanuel Medical Center, also in Turlock.

8. Tina Burch, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.)

9. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente named Christopher Fontes as Northern California executive director of revenue cycle.

10. Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health faculty signed a no-confidence letter against the system's CEO and executive vice president.

11. Simon Nazarian was named executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer of Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

12. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners named Sarah Jacobs as chief legal officer.

13. Romaine Layne was named CFO of Tenet-owned, West Palm Beach, Fla.-based St. Mary's Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

14. Mark Flakne was named CFO of Included Health, a healthcare services company after serving as CFO of UnitedHealth's Optum Health for 11 years.

15. Optum Health also named Lindsay Jubelt as its new chief clinical officer.

16. ASC development company Atlas Healthcare Partners appointed Heather Richards as its new CFO.

17. Tenet-owned Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla. appointed Heather Havericak as CEO.

18. Optum named Benjamin Shobert as senior vice president of clinical data.

19. UC Davis named Debbie AizenBerg, MD as the CMO of UC Davis' ambulatory clinical care services in Sacramento, Calif.

20. Ed Glynn, MD, exited his role as ambulatory chief health information officer for HCA Healthcare.

21. The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association elected W. Mark Wainner as president for a two-year term.

22. Former United Surgical Partners International executive Andy Johnston was named president of hospice and personal care services of AccentCare, a post-acute services company.

23. Optum promoted its president, Heather Cianfrocco, to CEO in March.

24. Optum also named Rodney Plante, PhD, as senior vice president and CIO for Optum's Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

25. Christa Blumenshine was appointed CFO of Westchester, Ill.-based ASC management company Regent Surgical Health.

26. Evision appointed its full board of directors in January.