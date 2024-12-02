VillageMD's CEO steps down

Former VillageMD CEO Tim Barry has stepped down.

Here are five things to know:

1. VillageMD's board appointed COO Jim Murray as interim CEO Nov. 27 following Mr. Barry's departure.

2. The Chicago-based primary care company, which is majority-owned by Walgreens, did not provide any additional information on the departure.

3. VillageMD made plans to shutter 160 clinics after Walgreens incurred a $5.8 billion impairment charge related to the company earlier this year.

4. In August, Walgreens filed a Securities and Exchange Commission report detailing plans to sell part or all of its ownership stake in VillageMD.

5. Walgreens told the Chicago Tribune it would continue to work with Mr. Murray through the leadership transition.







