Envision CFO, CIO to exit

The CFO and CIO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, former owner of ASC chain AmSurg, are planning to exit the company.

CFO Henry Howe will leave the company in January and will be replaced by J. Michael Bruff. Mr. Howe will serve as a senior advisor to the executive team during the transition.

Additionally, CIO Megan Barney will also exit in January and the company is looking to fill the position.

"[Mr. Bruff] is a tenured finance executive with broad and diverse experience across various industries, including healthcare providers and medical technologies," Envision CEO and President Jason Owen said in an Oct. 29 news release. "I am confident that his leadership values and expertise in building the infrastructure to realize growth in the healthcare space will accelerate us on our path forward."