Atlas names former USPI exec as CFO

ASC development company Atlas Healthcare Partners has appointed Heather Richards its next CFO.

In her new role. Ms. Richards will lead Atlas' accounting, finance, treasury, analytics, accounts payable, payroll, revenue strategy and revenue cycle management and managed care reimbursement divisions, according to a July 23 release from the company.

Ms Richards first joined Atlas in 2021, when she began her tenure as the company's RCM and managed care leader, according to the release. Her previous experience includes serving as vice president of operations for Dallas-based ASC operator United Surgical Partners International and leading value-based care initiatives at a physician management services organization.