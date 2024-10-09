HCA's leadership shakeup

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is one of the largest ASC operators in the country through HCA Surgery Ventures.

Here are seven leadership moves from former or current HCA Healthcare executives that Becker's has reported on in the last 10 days:

1. Jamison Robinett was appointed president of Cedar City (Utah) Hospital, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, after serving as COO of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

2. Joel North was promoted to CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, effective Sept. 30.

3. Collin Pruitt has been appointed CFO of Palatka-based HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare, effective Oct. 14.

4. Maury Baker was named COO of Trident Medical Center in Charleston, S.C., part of HCA Healthcare.

5. Erica Walker was appointed COO of West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla. Prior to that, she was CEO of Northwest Medical Center in Margate, Fla., part of HCA Healthcare.

6. Chris Osentowski was appointed chief integration and development officer at Medical City Healthcare in Dallas, part of HCA Healthcare.

7. Dave MacIntyre, DO, was named the chief medical officer of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala.