Timeline of One GI's year of growth

One GI, a gastroenterology platform, was established in April 2020 by a partnership between private equity firm Webster Equity Partners and Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One.

Since then, the company has experienced immense growth despite the pandemic.

"Independent gastroenterologists are realizing the need to consolidate in order to have both their voices heard and preserve the ability to participate fully in the future of healthcare delivery," Michael Dragutsky, MD, One GI's chair, told Becker's ASC Review.

Here's a timeline of the company's acquisitions, partnerships and updates:

April 8, 2020: The company was created. Webster committed $80 million in total capital for the platform. At the time, it was the seventh PE-backed platform in the specialty and the first partnership in Tennessee of any established platforms.

Dec. 23, 2020: One GI partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Associates in Gastroenterology, its first post-formation deal. AIG was the largest independent GI practice in Nashville.

Dec. 30, 2020: The company expanded into Mississippi, partnering with Oxford-based Gastroenterology Associates and Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi.

Feb. 26, 2021: One GI added Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology. Dayton Gastroenterology represents a merger of three legacy groups and is the second largest independent GI practice in the state.

March 2, 2021: One GI acquired Tupelo, Miss.-based Digestive Health Specialists, its second acquisition in four days, the platform announced March 2.

April 22, 2021: One GI acquired Gastroenterology Health Partners, a group with practices in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana, the company announced April 22.

"If I had to distill the reason for the success and growth of One GI into a single word, it would be alignment. Our associates and providers as well as our financial partners actively promote cultural and clinical alignment that results in superior patient care and value to the organization," CEO Robbie Allen told Becker's ASC Review.

