One GI expands into Kentucky and Indiana

Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI acquired Gastroenterology Health Partners, a group with practices in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana, the company announced April 22

Founded in 2012, GHP represents a merger of three GI groups. It's the largest independent GI practice in Kentucky, comprising 16 physicians and 12 advanced practice providers.

With this acquisition, One GI now boasts a portfolio of practices throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Founded in April 2020, the company is quickly growing — it acquired two providers earlier this year.

One GI is a GI management services organization that partners with GI practices to provide capital and management services.

More articles on surgery centers:

8 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced recently

Kaiser Permanente in 2021: 5 ASC moves

USPI's Q1 case volume down 6.5% from 2019: 5 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.