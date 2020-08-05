11 surgical partnerships pressing on during the pandemic

Numerous partnerships focused on enhancing the business and quality of surgical care have sprung up since the official start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was March 11.

Eleven partnerships to know:

1. Peoria (Ill.) Surgical Group is partnering with Springfield (Ill.) Clinic to expand specialty and primary care options in Peoria.

2. Columbus, Ohio-based Taylor Station Surgical Center is now part of BridgeHealth's centers of excellence program, according to a July 28 announcement.

3. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health and a group of local surgeons partnered to create the Catholic Health Orthopedic Management Co., in an attempt to standardize practices, processes and procedures across the healthcare system.

4. St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital partnered with Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Tampa-based University of South Florida to expand pediatric surgical services in the county.

5. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare entered into a joint venture to advance value-based care in Delaware and the surrounding regions. The partnership is focused on developing ambulatory and super-speciality surgical strategies.

6. ValueHealth also entered into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown (Pa.) Health, which will grow the health system's clinical footprint.

7. Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners expanded its partnership with BridgeHealth to improve patient access to orthopedic care. BridgeHealth provides care coordination services to patients before and during their procedures.

8. Smithfield Surgical Partners is partnering with orthopedic and spine surgeons on a de novo ASC in Las Vegas.

9. Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working with Morristown, Tenn.-based physicians to develop a 12,000-square-foot ASC.

10. Smith+Nephew entered into a strategic partnership with National Medical Billing Services to provide revenue cycle management solutions to ASCs across the U.S.

11. Mason City, Iowa-based providers MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and Mason City Clinic partnered to expand MercyOne's outpatient presence. Specialty clinicians will create several outpatient departments at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, including ENT, general surgery, bariatric surgery, gastroenterology, orthopedics and urology, among others.

