ValueHealth, Delaware health system partner to advance value-based orthopedic care

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare entered into a joint venture to advance value-based care in Delaware and the surrounding regions.

What you should know:

1. The partnership is focused on developing ambulatory and super speciality surgical strategies, and will develop future care sites in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The partnership will initially focus on hip- and knee-replacement surgery.

2. Delaware created the Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery in 2019 to reduce healthcare costs in the state. The partnership will directly work to assist those efforts.

3. ChristianaCare has access to ValueHealth's digital surgical platform, which includes data from more than 30 health systems.

ValueHealth President Don Bisbee said, "The joint venture will allow us to continue to build a high value network for the employers in this market to which they can navigate their employees. This will equally benefit the payers as well as the healthcare consumer/patient."

