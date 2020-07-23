Catholic Health, local surgeons partner for orthopedic clinical management program

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health and a group of local surgeons partnered to create the Catholic Health Orthopedic Management Co., in an attempt to standardize practices, processes and procedures across the healthcare system, Buffalo Business First reports.

What you should know:

1. The organization will manage scheduling and implement best practices and patient safety initiatives.

2. Catholic Health and the surgeons spent eight months creating the model. The partnership encompasses providers from Excelsior, UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Trinity Medical, Buffalo Medical Group, and WNY Knee and Orthopedic Surgery, all based in New York.

3. Catholic Health Orthopedic Management Group is the second such arrangement in the area. In 2019, Allied Joint Reconstruction Management was formed focusing on several similar initiatives.

4. While Allied Joint specifically focuses on joint reconstruction and bundled payments, this group is focused on improving patient outcomes and the patient experience.

