Iowa providers partner to create outpatient department

Mason City, Iowa-based providers MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and Mason City Clinic partnered to expand MercyOne's outpatient presence, local news outlet KIMT3 reports.

What you should know:

1. Mason City Clinic will create outpatient departments at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

2. Specialty clinicians will create several departments, including ENT, gastroenterology, orthopedics and urology, among others.

3. The partnership aims to increase the number of clinicians available to the community.

4. MercyOne North Iowa established a similar agreement in 2013 for the Mercy Heart and Vascular Institute.

