A huge week for physician deals: 8 deals in 8 days 

Becker’s reported on eight physician practice deals since Jan. 1:

1. National diagnostic imaging company RadNet acquired Fort Myers, Fla.-based Radiology Regional and its 13 locations in the region. Radiology Regional provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota. Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

2. Milford (Mass.) Regional Physician Group joined with Worcester-based UMass Memorial Medical Group, effective Jan. 1. Milford Regional Physician Group includes 135 physicians, 113 advanced care providers and 386 staff members.

3. Atria Heart, part of Cardiovascular Associates of America, acquired Phoenix-based Cardiovascular Consultants. Cardiovascular Consultants has provided care in the region for more than 40 years. Atria Heart, founded in 2015, operates under a physician-centered model backed by Cardiovascular Associates of America and now includes 9 offices and nearly 30 physicians and providers.

4. Orlando, Fla.-based Ascend Vision Partners entered the Oklahoma market with the acquisition of three practices. The acquisition includes Oklahoma Retinal Consultants and Sylvester Eye Care & Aesthetics, both in Oklahoma City, and Wise Eye Associates in Norman. The newly affiliated practices include 9 physicians offering advanced retinal, ophthalmic and aesthetic services.

5. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare acquired Wallinford, Conn.-based Consulting Cardiologists for $3 million. Hartford first filed a certificate-of-need application to acquire the group in October 2025. Consulting Cardiologists comprises 10 locations throughout the state.

6. Millennium Physician Group, a subsidiary of Mosaic Health, has partnered with physician practices in Brevard and Indian River counties in Florida. Through the partnership, Millennium has added eight primary care locations to its portfolio. The practices collectively serve about 37,000 patients.

7. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth finalized its acquisition of 11 Evernorth Care Group, part of Cigna Group, Jan. 2. HonorHealth agreed to acquire Evernorth Care Group in early September. At the time, Evernorth operated 18 clinics in the greater Phoenix area and offered integrated primary care services to almost 80,000 patients. However, HonorHealth only acquired 11 locations.

8. Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System acquired Southview Medical Group, an independent multispecialty physician practice. Southview Medical Group, which is also based in Birmingham, has a network of more than 30 providers offering specialties such as internal medicine, cardiology, infectious disease, endocrinology and gastroenterology. The practice serves more than 51,000 patients and reports 30,000 patient visits annually.