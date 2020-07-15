Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital opening pediatric surgery clinic through partnership

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital partnered with Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Tampa-based University of South Florida to expand pediatric surgical services in the county, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

What you should know:

1. The groups announced the agreement July 14. As a result, All Children's will open a pediatric general surgery clinic at Tampa General.

2. All Children's surgeons will provide consultation services at Tampa General's Children's Medical Center.

3. In turn, USF Health students will have access to hands-on learning opportunities and will "demonstrate the power of academic medicine to the Tampa Bay community," said Mark Moseley, MD, the associate dean for clinical affairs at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

