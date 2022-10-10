How states stack up: 15 rankings from 2022

From the most expensive state to retire in, to the state with the highest physician assistant pay, here are 15 state rankings Becker's has reported on this year.

1. California is the state with the most optometrists, with 6,730.

2. Registered nurses make the highest wages in California, earning $59.62 an hour.

3. New York is the best state to start a post-graduate career.

4. Surgical technologists earn the highest salary in Alaska, making $32.27 an hour.

5. Physician assistants make the highest wages in Alaska, earning $72.32 an hour.

6. Vermont was ranked the worst state for private practice physicians.

7. California has the most ASCs in the U.S. with 845.

8. Georgia has the highest wages for orthopedic surgeons at $183.57 an hour.

9. Rhode Island is the most vaccinated state for COVID-19.

10. Florida is the best state to retire in.

11. Texas is the cheapest state to run a business in.

12. Michigan is the most affordable state to retire in.

13. Connecticut is the best paying state for certified nurse anesthetists.

14. Hawaii is the most expensive state to retire in.

15. California is the most expensive state to run a business in.