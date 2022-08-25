What CRNAs are paid in all 50 states

Connecticut is the state with the highest annual mean wage for certified nurse anesthetists, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

Here is the average annual salary for CRNAs by state, in descending order:

Connecticut: $276,540

New Jersey: $263,850

Illinois: $250,280

West Virginia: $247,650

Washington: $244,730

Wisconsin: $235,550

California: $232,540

Nebraska: $232,230

New Hampshire: $227,130

Oregon: $225,560

New York: $225,180

Wyoming: $223,680

Massachusetts: $219,680

Hawaii : $218,750

Michigan: $218,240

Minnesota: $214,460

South Carolina: $213,830

Maine: $209,050

North Dakota: $208,170

Iowa: $207,240

North Carolina: $206,450

Virginia: $203,600

Pennsylvania: $203,150

South Dakota: $197,710

Texas: $197,540

Vermont: $196,240

Missouri: $192,320

Indiana: $190,200

Alabama: $188,840

Ohio: $187,410

Mississippi: $182,940

Oklahoma: $181,660

Maryland: $180,560

Kentucky: $180,330

Georgia: $177,960

Tennessee: $176,020

Colorado: $173,820

Idaho: $171,790

Florida: $170,950

Louisiana: $166,810

New Mexico: $164,900

Kansas: $159,560

Arkansas: $151,940

Arizona: $142,250

Alaska: N/A

Montana: N/A

Nevada: N/A

Rhode Island: N/A

Utah: N/A