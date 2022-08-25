What CRNAs are paid in all 50 states

Connecticut is the state with the highest annual mean wage for certified nurse anesthetists, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
Here is the average annual salary for CRNAs by state, in descending order:
Connecticut: $276,540
New Jersey: $263,850
Illinois: $250,280
West Virginia: $247,650
Washington: $244,730
Wisconsin: $235,550
California: $232,540
Nebraska: $232,230
New Hampshire: $227,130
Oregon: $225,560
New York: $225,180
Wyoming: $223,680
Massachusetts: $219,680
Hawaii : $218,750
Michigan: $218,240
Minnesota: $214,460
South Carolina: $213,830
Maine: $209,050
North Dakota: $208,170
Iowa: $207,240
North Carolina: $206,450
Virginia: $203,600
Pennsylvania: $203,150
South Dakota: $197,710
Texas: $197,540
Vermont: $196,240
Missouri: $192,320
Indiana: $190,200
Alabama: $188,840
Ohio: $187,410
Mississippi: $182,940
Oklahoma: $181,660
Maryland: $180,560
Kentucky: $180,330
Georgia: $177,960
Tennessee: $176,020
Colorado: $173,820
Idaho: $171,790
Florida: $170,950
Louisiana: $166,810
New Mexico: $164,900
Kansas: $159,560
Arkansas: $151,940
Arizona: $142,250
Alaska: N/A
Montana: N/A
Nevada: N/A
Rhode Island: N/A
Utah: N/A