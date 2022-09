According to a new analysis from CNBC and Bankrate, a personal finance site, Michigan ranks as the most affordable state to retire in for 2022.

The analysis, published Aug. 31, took into consideration the July 2022 cost of living index from the Council for Community and Economic Research and the average state and property tax rates in 2022.

The seven most affordable states to retire in this year:

1. Michigan

2. Tennessee

3. Missouri

4. Mississippi

5. Kentucky

6. Oklahoma

7. Georgia