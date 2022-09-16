Number of ASCs in the 10 most, least populated U.S. states

Claire Wallace  

California currently tops the list of states with the highest number of ASCs, reaching 845. California is also the most populated state in the nation, according to 2022 population data

The least populated state in the nation, Wyoming, has 20 ASCs — still more than several other states, including Vermont, which has the fewest number of ASCs. 

10 most populated states and ASC number: 

1. California: 845 

2. Texas: 461 

3. Florida: 463 

4. New York: 158 

5. Pennsylvania: 246

6. Illinois: 133

7. Ohio: 198 

8. Georgia: 386 

9. North Carolina: 137 

10. Michigan: 112

Ten least populated states and ASC number: 

1. Wyoming: 20 

2. Vermont: 2

3. District of Columbia: 3

4. Alaska: 18 

5. North Dakota: 13

6. South Dakota: 15

7. Delaware: 21

8. Rhode Island: 14 

9. Montana: 20 

10. Maine: 15

