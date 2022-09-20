Top 10 states for physician assistant pay

The national average pay for physician assistants is $55.81 per hour or $116,080 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for physician assistants is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Kentucky. New York holds the most employed physician assistants per 1,000 jobs statewide, while Mississippi holds the fewest.

Here are the pay and employment statistics for PAs by state, in descending order: