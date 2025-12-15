The 37 top ASCs of 2025: Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Groups released the recipients of its Top ASC Award for 2025.

ASCs are recognized for their performance on quality and patient safety, including ethical billing and informed patient consent procedures, lower infection rates, prevention of medication errors and surgical safety, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the organization.

The 37 ASCs that earned the recognition provide care across nine surgical specialties.

View the full methodology for the ASC rankings here.

Here are the top 37 ASCs in 2025, per The Leapfrog Group:

Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare – Cheshire Surgery Center

Hartford HealthCare – Constitution Surgery Center East (Waterford)

Hartford HealthCare – Hartford Surgery Center

Hartford HealthCare – Rocky Hill Surgery Center

Hartford HealthCare – Southwest Connecticut Surgery Center (Wilton)

Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (Rocky Hill)

Florida

AdventHealth Surgery Center Innovation Tower (Orlando)

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Flagler (West Palm Beach)

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Galloway North (Miami)

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Galloway South (Miami)

Baptist Health Eye Surgery Center at Sunrise

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Bethesda West (Boynton Beach)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Kendall (Miami)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Northpoint (West Palm Beach)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Plantation

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami (Miami)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm (Boca Raton)

Baptist Health Surgery Center Coral Gables

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers – Bethesda

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers – Green Spring Station Pavilion III (Timonium)

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers – Howard County (Columbia)

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers – Knoll North (Columbia)

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers – Lutherville (Timonium)

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers – White Marsh (Nottingham)

Massachusetts

East Bay Surgery Center (Swansea)

North Carolina

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point (Havelock)

Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (Charlotte)

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)

Novant Health Clemmons Outpatient Surgery Center

Novant Health Huntersville Outpatient Surgery

Novant Health Kernersville Outpatient

Pennsylvania

Allegheny Health Network Endoscopy Center, Westmoreland (Greensburg)

Rhode Island

The Surgery Center of Rhode Island (Warwick)

Tennessee

Hamilton Eye Institute Surgery Center (Memphis)

Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center