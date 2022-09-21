10 best states to start a career

Even with a high cost of living, New York has been ranked the best state to begin a post-graduate career in 2022, according to a report from CNBC.

The rankings, compiled by student resource website BestColleges.com, were based on nine factors including average rent, cost of living, average entry-level salary, job openings, diversity, women's equality, age demographics, educational attainment and level of entertainment and recreation.

Ten best states to start a career:

1. New York

2. California

3. Illinois

4. Texas

5. Colorado

6. Virginia

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Maryland