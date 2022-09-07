Who is vaccinated for COVID-19: 10 fast facts

According to the coronavirus vaccination tracker from USAFacts, a nonprofit organization that compiles and presents data from government sources, 79 percent of the U.S. population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Variables including age, gender and location have continued to affect who does and does not get vaccinated.

Ten fast facts on who is vaccinated for COVID-19:

1. About 262,643,277 Americans have received one vaccine dose, while 223,914,723 are fully vaccinated and 108,540,822 have received at least one booster dose.

2. While 809,924,135 doses of the vaccine have been distributed in the U.S., about 75 percent of those have been put to use.

3. Females are more likely to get the vaccine than males, with 69 percent of females receiving both doses and only 65 percent of males.

4. Those 65 and older are more likely to get the vaccine than younger demographics, with 92 percent being vaccinated.

5. Only 4 percent of those under age 2 have received both vaccine doses, and 6 percent of those between 2 and 4.

6. Asian Americans are the most vaccinated racial group, at 63 percent, closely followed by American Indians/Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders, both tied at 62 percent.

7. Black Americans are the least vaccinated racial group, at 43 percent.

8. Rhode Island is the most vaccinated state, with 84.8 percent of residents being fully vaccinated.

9. Wyoming is the least vaccinated state, with 51.8 percent of residents being fully vaccinated.

10. Vermont is the most "boosted" state, with 52.2 percent of its residents receiving at least one booster dose.