12 Surgical Care Affiliates moves this year

12 updates for Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC company Surgical Care Affiliates:
- Eighty-one SCA-affiliated ASCs made Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022.
- SCA made several leadership appointments, including Lor Lee as its first senior diversity, inclusion and belonging director; Oren Shill as group president of its West Coast operating division; Jennifer Schaab as first group vice president of enterprise strategy; Lisa Sinsel as vice president of clinical quality; Ezra Erb as vice president of clinical quality and growth for the group's Midwest operating division; and Abbey Watkins as vice president of clinical quality for its Southeast operating division.
- SCA chose HOTB Software's compliance management platform, SCT|CoreCompli, to provide survey data management for its ASCs.
- SCA partnered with Minneapolis-based Allina Health to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn.
- SCA partnered with Denver-based Vascular Institute of the Rockies; Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center; and Denver Interventional and Vascular Labs of the Rockies to open the first cardiovascular ASC in Colorado.
- SCA acquired Global 1, a bundled payment convener.
- SCA launched a website for its Physician Development Institute, an educational platform for musculoskeletal physicians and allied health professionals.