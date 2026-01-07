Press Ganey honors 3 AmSurg ASCs for patient experience

Three ASCs operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg were named to Press Ganey’s 2025 Human Experience Awards, which honor organizations for outstanding performance in patient experience.

McCannel Eye Surgery in Edina, Minn., and Blue Ridge Surgery Center in Seneca, S.C., received the Guardian of Excellence Award, which recognizes organizations performing in the 95th percentile or above for at least one key measure each quarter for one year. Both centers are first-time recipients, according to a Jan. 7 news release from AmSurg.

Woodlands (Texas) Endoscopy Center received the Pinnacle of Excellence Award, given to the top three performers in each peer group based on three-year averages. It marks the center’s third consecutive year receiving the honor.