USPI, SCA and Surgery Partners growth plans: 15 notes

Three of the largest ASC chains in the U.S. have added physicians and centers to their network and have ambitious growth plans.

Here's the latest from United Surgical Partners international, Surgical Care Affiliates and Surgery Partners.



United Surgical Partners International



1. USPI has 317 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals in its portfolio. The company plans to spend $150 million to $200 million on ASC acquisitions this year, and has announced several deals with physician groups.

2. Net operating revenue for the second quarter was up 80.4 percent over the same period in 2020, driven by increased case volumes and the company's December 2020 acquisition of 45 ASCs from SurgCenter Development. Same-facility ASC volume jumped 89.2 percent.



3. The company has added more than 1,100 physicians to its network this year.



4. Total joint replacements performed at USPI centers grew 120 percent during the first half of the year compared to 2020. Spine procedure volumes at USPI centers climbed 21 percent.



5. As of Sept. 14, USPI was hiring 18 administrators for its surgery centers across the U.S.



Surgical Care Affiliates



1. SCA has more than 250 surgical facilities in its portfolio.



2. The company has 8,500 physicians in its network who care for about 1 million patients per year.



3. The company acquired Global 1, a bundled payment convener, early this year and also launched a website for the SCA Physician Development Institute this year as an educational platform for musculoskeletal physicians and allied health professionals.

4. SCA has appointed several executive to roles since the beginning of August, including:

Oren Shill as group president of the West Coast operating division

Jennifer Schaab as the first group vice president of enterprise strategy

Lisa Sinsel as vice president of clinical quality

Ezra Erb as vice president of clinical quality and clinical growth for its Midwest operating division

Abbey Watkins as vice president of clinical quality for its Southeast operating division



5. SCA is part of OptumHealth, which reported $13.3 billion in quarterly revenue, a 46 percent year-over-year jump. The company served 99 million patients during the first half of this year and aims to add 10,000 physicians to its network in 2021.



Surgery Partners



1. Surgery Partners has 123 surgical facilities in its portfolio.



2. The company released its second-quarter financial report Aug. 4, showing a 45 percent revenue increase year over year to $543.3 million. Net loss was $26.9 million.



3. During the second quarter, total joint replacement volume grew 144 percent at Surgery Partners facilities, and one-third of those cases were for Medicare beneficiaries.



4. Meadowbrook Endoscopy Center in Long Island, N.Y., joined the Surgery Partners network in August. The 20-physician group's ASC has four operating rooms.



5. Surgery Partners aims to execute more than $400 million in transactions this year.