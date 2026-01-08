The best states for physicians, a breakdown 

Physicians deciding where to practice, and where they can build long-term financial stability, may find themselves looking to the Midwest and Mountain West.

New rankings from WalletHub, Medscape and Marit Health point to states like Montana, Indiana and Wyoming as top places for physicians, citing a mix of strong opportunity, favorable practice environments and faster paths to financial independence.

Here’s a breakdown of the best states for physicians:

Wallethub

In its annual ranking published March 18, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. Those dimensions are evaluated using 19 metrics, ranging from average annual wage to the quality of the public health system and hospital safety grades.

Here are the 15 best states for physicians:

Montana Indiana South Dakota Iowa Utah North Carolina Minnesota North Dakota Tennessee Wisconsin Idaho Missouri Louisiana South Carolina Alabama

Marit Health

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 best states for physicians to reach financial independence, drawn from factors including average salary, state taxes, cost of living and malpractice environment.

1. Wyoming

Average salary: $506,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 9.1 years

State taxes: 0%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Favorable

Malpractice environment: Favorable

2. Wisconsin

Average salary: $481,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 11.7 years

State taxes: 7.65%

Cost of living: Neutral

Quality of life: Favorable

Malpractice environment: Favorable

3. Florida

Average salary: $457,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 11.4 years

State taxes: 0%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable

4. New Hampshire

Average salary: $429,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 14.1 years

State taxes: 0%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Favorable

5. Illinois

Average salary: $448,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 12.5 years

State taxes: 4.95%

Cost of living: Neutral

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable

6. Iowa

Average salary: $474,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 10.8 years

State taxes: 5.7%

Cost of living: Neutral

Quality of life: Favorable

Malpractice environment: Favorable

7. South Dakota

Average salary: $549,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 8.6 years

State taxes: 0%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Favorable

8. Pennsylvania

Average salary: $434,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 13.0 years

State taxes: 3.07%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable

9. Mississippi

Average salary: $528,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 8.7 years

State taxes: 5%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Favorable

Malpractice environment: Favorable

10. North Dakota

Average salary: $530,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 9.7 years

State taxes: 2.9

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Favorable

Medscape

Medscape’s report , published March 11, analyzed factors including physician burnout rate, compensation, state tax burden, living cost, malpractice premiums and community health across eight regions in the U.S.

Here are the best and worst states to practice in, by region.

New England region

Best: Massachusetts

Worst: Maine

Mid-Atlantic region

Best: Delaware

Worst: Maryland

South Atlantic region

Best: North Carolina

Worst: West Virginia

East North Central region

Best: Indiana

Worst: Michigan

East South Central region

Best: Tennessee

Worst: Alabama

West North Central region

Best: North Dakota

Worst: Kansas

West South Central region

Best: Texas

Worst: Arkansas

West region

Best: Utah

Worst: Nevada

Pacific region

Best: Oregon

Worst: California

The Commonwealth Fund

“2025 Scorecard on State Health System Performance” from Commonwealth Fund evaluates all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 50 indicators spanning healthcare access and affordability, prevention and treatment, avoidable hospital use and costs, health outcomes, healthy behaviors, and equity. Most of the data reflects performance in 2023.

Here are the 10 best states for healthcare:

1. Massachusetts

Access and affordability: 1

Prevention and treatment: 2

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 35

2. Hawaii

Access and affordability: 2

Prevention and treatment: 45

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 3

3. New Hampshire

Access and affordability: 3

Prevention and treatment: 9

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 21

4. Rhode Island

Access and affordability: 6

Prevention and treatment: 16

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 33

5. District of Columbia

Access and affordability: 4

Prevention and treatment: 1

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 16

6. New York

Access and affordability: 16

Prevention and treatment: 26

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 31

7. Maryland

Access and affordability: 17

Prevention and treatment: 4

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 12

8. Vermont

Access and affordability: 5

Prevention and treatment: 11

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 26

9. Washington

Access and affordability: 15

Prevention and treatment: 23

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 5

10. Colorado

Access and affordability: 23

Prevention and treatment: 7

Avoidable hospital use and cost: 1