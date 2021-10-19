Surgical Care Affiliates adds director to lead diversity initiatives

Surgical Care Affiliates has appointed Lor Lee as its first senior diversity, inclusion and belonging director.

Mr. Lee will oversee the organization's diversity and inclusion initiatives as well as the company's team resource groups.

Mr. Lee has more than 18 years of experience in building healthcare diversity programs, most recently serving as an administrator and director of diversity and inclusion for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

He has a master's degree in organization development and a doctorate in health administration from Minneapolis-based Capella University.

