12 ASCs that added new robots in 2022

From an orthopedic ASC to a USPI-affiliated surgery center, 12 ASCs have added new robots in 2022:

1. Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., added a new ultrasound robot for prostate procedures.

2. New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital added the DaVinci X robot for hernia surgeries at its ASC.

3. Atlanta-based USPI affiliate Resurgens Surgical Center added Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics system to assist with joint replacements.

4. Vail-Summit (Colo.) Orthopedics and Neurosurgery added Accelus' robot for pedicle screw placements.

5. Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, Texas, added the DaVinci X surgical robot.

6. Goodlife Surgery Center in Torrance, Calif., added Mako's total knee replacement robot.

7. Geneva, Ill.-based Fox Valley Orthopedics added the knee replacement robot, Velys.

8. Peninsula Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center in Salisbury, Md., added Mako's knee replacement robot.

9. Beaumont Hospital Trenton (Mich.) relocated its DaVinci X robot to its ASC.

10. High Plains Surgery Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., added the DaVinci X robot.

11. NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, Miss., added the Mazor X Stealth robot at its ASC.

12. New Mexico Surgery Center Orthopedics installed two Rosa Knee robots.