CMS to reimburse non-opioid pain pumps in ASCs in 2026

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, ASCs will receive separate Medicare reimbursement for two electronic infusion pumps used in non-opioid pain management, according to a Dec. 10 news release from Rochester Hills, Mich.-based InfuSystem.

The change is part of the final 2026 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System rules from CMS and is in compliance with the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act. The act mandates separate payment through Dec. 31, 2027 for qualifying non-opioid treatments used alongside covered surgical procedures.

Two devices used by InfuSystem, the CADD-Solis pump from ICU Medical and the Sapphire pump from Eitan Medical, received unique Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System codes and are approved for separate payment in ASC and hospital outpatient settings. Reimbursement for each pump is capped at $1,997.16.

CMS plans to continue reviewing eligible products annually throughout the three-year initiative, which aims to increase access to non-opioid pain treatments and reduce postoperative opioid use, according to the release.