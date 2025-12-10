DNV introduces ASC accreditation program

Assurance and risk management provider DNV has launched an accreditation service for ASCs.

The model provides a three-year accreditation, which is based on annual quality-of-care surveys, according to a Dec. 10 news release from DNV.

The program aims to help ASCs in the U.S. provide improved patient care and medical outcomes.

DNV has been in the U.S. healthcare market since 2008 and is the second largest accrediting body for acute care, critical access, psychiatric, and behavioral health hospitals, the release said.