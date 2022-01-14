Maryland ASC adds robotics system 

Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates Surgery Center in Salisbury, Md., added Mako's SmartRobotics for total knee replacements, The Dispatch reported Jan. 13.

Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics is designed to improve surgical precision, personalization and outcomes for patients undergoing knee and hip replacements.

The robot combines 3D, CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and data analytics for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients.

The ASC is reportedly the first facility on Maryland's eastern shore to offer the robotics system.