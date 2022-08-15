16 recent gastroenterology updates

From a data breach to a network expansion, here are 16 gastroenterology stories Becker's has reported on since Aug. 1:

1. Houston-based Gastroenterology Consultants PA agreed to settle consumer claims that the practice failed to protect consumers from a data breach last year.

2. Bausch Health Cos. and its GI business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, will appeal a U.S. District Court of Delaware decision that found some of its drug patents infringed and invalid.

3. A pilot study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology suggests an AI system has a higher accuracy of diagnosing inflammatory bowel disease than health professionals.

4. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is consolidating operating systems for its partner practices.

5. The Community Health Center of the New River Valley in Christiansburg, Va., is expanding its partnership with the UVA Cancer Center in Charlottesville, Va., with the goal of increasing colorectal cancer screening rates to 80 percent of eligible patients.

6. Salvo Health, a virtual clinic specializing in comprehensive gastroenterology care and chronic gut conditions, closed a $10.5 million investment from Threshold Ventures.

7. Castle Biosciences' revenue increased 49 percent in the second quarter, which the health testing company attributes to gastroenterology and mental health successes.

8. The American College of Gastroenterology released updated guidelines for gastroparesis in the August edition of The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

9. Virgo, an endoscopy video technology company, signed an exclusive partnership agreement with artificial intelligence gastroenterology solutions company Satisfai Health.

10. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center was awarded a membership to use Medtronic GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules to provide artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy technology to low-income communities.

11. A biomedical engineering team at Washington University in St. Louis has begun research on improving colorectal cancer screening tools by combining machine learning and optical coherence tomography.

12. Mobile Aspects received patent approval for its iRIScope system, an endoscope storage cabinet that uses automated-channel drying and RFID technology.

13. Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health has been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety as part of a designation program dedicated to promoting quality endoscopies.

14. Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network.

15. Cleveland Clinic selected Michelle Kim, MD, PhD, to be chair of the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.

16. TikTok content creators are using the app to share information on gut health conditions, treatment tips and personal experiences.