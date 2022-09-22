A $900K settlement, the best ophthalmologists in the US and more: 11 industry updates

The 175 physicians named the best ophthalmologists in the U.S. plus 10 more ophthalmology updates Becker's has reported on in September:

1. Here is a list of the five highest-paying states for ophthalmologists, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

2. Optometry was ranked the second-best job in the U.S. in 2022, according to Indeed.

3. From New York to California, 175 optometrist and ophthalmologists were named the best eye doctors in America for 2022 by Newsweek.

4. Ophthalmologist Craig Morgan, MD, and Eye Consultants of Huntington (W.Va) paid $907,075 to resolve allegations that they submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

5. These eye clinics in Boca Raton, Fla., and Blaine, Minn., were ranked among the best places to work in healthcare on Fortune's list for 2022.

6. The American Academy of Ophthalmology submitted comments to CMS regarding proposed changes, calling for increased oversight, a reform of prior authorization procedures, step therapy and medical record requests.

7. Vial Ophthalmology added Paul Karpecki, OD, to its scientific advisory board as part of a continued expansion.

8. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care launched its new Acuvue Oasys Max 1-day contact lenses, designed with TearStable technology and OptiBlue, a blue light-filtering technology.

9. The House voted to reform prior authorization in the Medicare Advantage program, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology urged the Senate to quickly advance the legislation.

10. Entrepreneur Daryl Geweke donated $4 million to Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health Eye Center so two ophthalmology professors can continue their research on glaucoma treatment.



11. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board fined ophthalmologist Duane Austin, MD, $40,000 for failing to ensure that four patients received the correct implant during cataract surgery.