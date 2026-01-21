American Board of Ophthalmology names CEO

The American Board of Ophthalmology has appointed Steven Gedde, MD, as its next CEO.

Dr. Gedde is an ophthalmologist and glaucoma expert, serving as the vice chair of education and the John G. Clarkson Chair in Ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, according to a Jan. 20 news release from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

As CEO of the board, he will be the primary ambassador for the organization to the profession and the public, providing strategic leadership and operational oversight.

Dr. Gedde will become the 13th ophthalmologist to lead the American Board of Ophthalmology. His term begins Jan. 1, 2027, the release said.