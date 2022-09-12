Vial Ophthalmology expands scientific advisory board

Vial Ophthalmology has added Paul Karpecki, OD, to its scientific advisory board as part of a continued expansion.

Dr. Karpecki works at Keplr Vision and the University of Pikeville (Ky.) College of Optometry and has spent more than 20 years performing corneal health and dry eye research.

Vial plans to use the advisory board to identify the challenges of running clinical trials and further streamline the process.

"Dr. Karpecki is one of the most influential optometry physicians. His insights and contributions to Vial's ophthalmology [contract research organization] will lead to more efficient clinical trials with higher-quality results," Simon Burns, co-founder and CEO of Vial, said in a Sept. 11 press release. "Dr. Karpecki's ophthalmology expertise is unrivaled, and we are grateful he has joined our scientific advisory board."