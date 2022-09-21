Ophthalmologist must pay $40K for failing to ensure patients received correct implant 

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has fined ophthalmologist Duane Austin, MD, $40,000 for failing to ensure that four patients received the correct implant during cataract surgery, the Hartford Courant reported Sept. 20.

Dr. Austin failed to comply with the Connecticut Eye Center's protocol to review patient charts to verify the correct lense was selected. He chose not to contest the allegations.

This is the second ophthalmologist from the West Hartford-based Connecticut Eye Center to be disciplined recently. Last month, the Connecticut Medical Examining Board also fined Patrick Albergo, MD, for operating on the wrong eye.