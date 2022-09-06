Optometry ranked 2nd best job in the US for 2022

Employment website Indeed has ranked optometry as the second best job in the U.S. for 2022, according to a CNBC report.

The 10 top ranked jobs all had an average salary of $75,000 or higher and were ranked on metrics including growth rate and job openings between 2019 and 2022.

Optometry had an average salary of $118,389, with a growth rate of 121 percent between 2019 and 2022, according to the July 12 report.

Four of the top 10 jobs are in the healthcare industry.

Top 10 best U.S. jobs, according to Indeed:

1. Registered Nurse

2. Optometrist

3. Site reliability engineer

4. Real estate agent

5. Pharmacist

6. Truck driver

7. Software engineer

8. Nurse practitioner

9. Product designer

10. Solar consultant