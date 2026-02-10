EyeCare Partners suffers data security incident

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners, which supports a network of more than 700 affiliated practices across 18 states, suffered a data breach.

The organization identified a third-party had accessed certain ECP-managed email accounts between December 2024 and January 2025, according to a recent notice from EyeCare Partners. 

Addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, health plan information and limited clinical information may have been included in the accessed files. Medical records and detailed clinical information was not impacted in the breach. 

EyeCare Partners reported the breach to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation on Feb. 4. At this point, the exact number of individuals affected by the breach has not been specified.

Specialty pharmacy medical billing: What leaders need to know

Recommended Live Webinar on Mar 26, 2026 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Ophthalmology

  • Montana physician practice acquired 

    Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America has acquired Montana Retina Consultants, according to a Feb. 5 news release.  Bozeman-based Montana…

    By: Patsy Newitt

  • Louisiana ophthalmology practice acquired 

    Vision Innovation Partners acquired Ophthalmic Associates of Alexandria (Va.), according to a Feb. 2 press release. Founded in 2010, Ophthalmic…

    By: Patsy Newitt

  • American Board of Ophthalmology names CEO

    The American Board of Ophthalmology has appointed Steven Gedde, MD, as its next CEO.  Dr. Gedde is an ophthalmologist and…

    By: Cameron Cortigiano
Advertisement