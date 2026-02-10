EyeCare Partners suffers data security incident

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners, which supports a network of more than 700 affiliated practices across 18 states, suffered a data breach.

The organization identified a third-party had accessed certain ECP-managed email accounts between December 2024 and January 2025, according to a recent notice from EyeCare Partners.

Addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, health plan information and limited clinical information may have been included in the accessed files. Medical records and detailed clinical information was not impacted in the breach.

EyeCare Partners reported the breach to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation on Feb. 4. At this point, the exact number of individuals affected by the breach has not been specified.