Johnson & Johnson launches contact lenses for 'digitally intense' lifestyles

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care has announced the launch of its new Acuvue Oasys Max 1-day contact lenses, designed with TearStable technology and OptiBlue, a blue light filtering technology.

The OptiBlue light filter has the ability to filter 60 percent of blue light from computer screens, making it the highest level blue-filter in the ophthalmology industry.

The lenses will also block 99.9 percent of UV rays and 100 percent of UVB rays.

According to a Sept. 12 press release, adults look at their computers 35 percent more now than in 2019, and individuals blink 60 percent less when looking at a digital screen, impacting tear production.

"I've witnessed more patients facing symptoms related to a destabilized tear film such as dryness and inconsistent vision due to our increasingly digital lifestyles. It's important for all contact lens users to have the latest innovative treatment options available to help address comfort and clarity to meet their lifestyle requirements," Luis Rojas, OD, co-founder of DeNovo Eye, said in the release. "ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day uses innovative technology, designed to maximize tear film stability and reduce light scatter to maintain increased visual clarity and all-day comfort."